Man charged with capital murder in parking lot shooting along Southwest Freeway

HOUSTON – A man is now charged with capital murder in the shooting death of a man on the Southwest Freeway on Sunday.

Darius Tyrese Castille, 22, is accused in the death of Marcesa L. Lewis, 41.

Castille remains hospitalized with a gunshot wound. The photo in this story is a booking photo from June 2021 released by Houston police.

Houston police responded to the shooting Sunday at a gas station in the 11500 block of Southwest Freeway and were told a man was shot in the chest and was on his way to the hospital.

Officers found Lewis in the driver’s seat of a crashed vehicle at the west edge of the parking lot. He had been shot multiple times in the abdomen. Paramedics transported Lewis to the hospital where he died.

Police said further investigation revealed Castille had exited a white Chevrolet Malibu and assaulted Lewis, first by striking him in the head with a pistol and then shooting at him. Lewis was struck by the gunfire and then fired shots back at Castille, who was also struck. The Malibu, believed to be occupied with three unknown suspects, fled the scene.

Castille was subsequently charged for his alleged role in the incident. He will be booked into the Harris County Jail upon his release from the hospital.

Anyone with information on the individuals who fled in the vehicle or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.