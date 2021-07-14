2 dead, 1 injured in suspected murder-suicide in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Police are investigating after two people were killed and another shot in an apparent murder-suicide in southwest Houston, officials said.
According to the Houston Police Department, officers conducted a welfare check Wednesday at a home on the 4900 block of South Cancun Drive.
When officers arrived, they found three people shot. Police said the suspect and one victim were pronounced dead at the scene.
A second victim was transported to a local hospital in an unknown condition, according to HPD.
Police have not released the identity of the suspect or the victims.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
HPD homicide investigators will brief any media at the scene. Command staff and PIO are no longer en route. #hounews