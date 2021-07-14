2 dead, 1 injured in suspected murder-suicide in southwest Houston, police say

Police are investigating after three people were found in an apparent murder-suicide in south Houston, officials said.

HOUSTON – Police are investigating after two people were killed and another shot in an apparent murder-suicide in southwest Houston, officials said.

According to the Houston Police Department, officers conducted a welfare check Wednesday at a home on the 4900 block of South Cancun Drive.

When officers arrived, they found three people shot. Police said the suspect and one victim were pronounced dead at the scene.

A second victim was transported to a local hospital in an unknown condition, according to HPD.

Police have not released the identity of the suspect or the victims.

