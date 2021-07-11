HPD: Vehicle pursuit ends in violent crash in southeast Houston

HOUSTON – A vehicle pursuit overnight ended in a violent crash in southeast Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

The crash occurred late Saturday night in the 12200 block of the Gulf Freeway northbound service road.

Investigators said an HPD DWI unit on the the Gulf Freeway observed a red corvette traveling northbound on the feeder road at a high rate of speed. The officer exited the freeway and pulled up behind the red corvette, at which point the suspect vehicle sped off.

DWI, VCD and Clear Lake officers are at 12200 Gulf Freeway N/B service road. DWI officers tried to stop a speeding suspected DWI driver who lost control and struck a fence. Driver is expected to survive. 202 pic.twitter.com/BIGwoWAQB5 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 11, 2021

The red corvette drove through a red light and got onto the freeway. At some point the corvette driver struck a barrier wall, lost control of the vehicle, drove across the freeway and crashed into a fence. During the pursuit, the corvette reached speeds “well over 100 miles per hour,” investigators said.

On impact, the corvette became lodged in the fence, trapping the driver inside. The driver sustained serious injuries in the crash, investigators said. The officer applied a tourniquet to the driver while he waited for paramedics to arrive. Firefighters cut the driver out of the corvette.

The driver is expected to survive, police said.