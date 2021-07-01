10-year-old hailed a hero after saving 5-year-old girl who was seen ‘lifeless’ at the bottom of pool

10-year-old boy hailed as hero for saving girl who nearly drowned

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A 10-year-old boy is being celebrated for his heroic acts after swimming to the bottom of his apartment complex’s pool to pull a 5-year-old girl out. He received a special surprise after EMS said his actions saved the girl’s life.

On Sunday, Rickie August Jr., also known as “Junior,” was swimming when he noticed a little girl in trouble near the bottom of the pool at an apartment complex in north Harris County.

“When I saw her not moving at all, I knew there was something wrong,” he said.

The girl seemed to be lifeless, so Junior acted quickly, swimming up for air and then swimming right back down.

“I knew that she was not just trying to float, so I just had to go down there and get her,” Junior said.

Almost having been a drowning victim himself when he was younger, he said he knew he did not want anything to happen to the girl.

“I had just picked her up--put her over my shoulder and brought her to the stairs,” Junior said.

Junior said others were able to quickly give CPR until Cypress Creek EMS arrived.

“It was vital to her survivability. The fact that she is alive today is because of Junior’s efforts beforehand,” said Vivien Miller, a clinical supervisor with Cypress Creek EMS.

Miller responded to the call and said that Junior’s quick action was key.

“[When we arrived, she didn’t have to have compressions anymore because she had a pulse and she was breathing and she had vomited prior to arrival, which was the effect of getting all that water out of her system,” Miller said.

On Wednesday, Junior’s family was determined to celebrate the good he did through a surprise party in Spring where Junior got to meet Miller, the girl he saved and her family.

“I could speak for the family both sides that we are extremely proud of him,” said Tonya Taylor, Junior’s aunt who helped organize the party.

Junior’s actions inspired the whole family.

“You don’t have to be an adult to do something amazing,” Taylor said.

The 5-year-old girl named Egypt got to thank Junior in person.

“Thank you!” Egypt said to Junior hugging him.

“Oh my god. I’m very thankful. Very--like I was telling everybody I love this boy. I love [Junior] like he’s mine,” said Egypt’s mother, Diamond Paulhill.

Junior said he is just happy he was there to help and said he wants to continue to be a leader.

“I like to be a leader for other kids because I think it’s important for other people to learn from what we do,” Junior said.