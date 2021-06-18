Neighborhood residents in Tomball concerned for children’s safety after cement trucks repeatedly run stop signs

TOMBALL, Texas – Residents of one Tomball neighborhood are worried about the safety of their children due to an ongoing issue of cement truck drivers running stop signs in the area.

According to Dale Zellmer, who has lived in the area for over a year, the issues started with the construction of a new nearby subdivision.

Zellmar shared a video with KPRC 2 of multiple cement trucks running through stop signs at the intersection of Torrey Brook Trail and Balsamsood Drive. He said the same happens about three to four times a week between 6:15 and 8:30 a.m.

“They are endangering residents,” Zellmar said. “There have been at least three near misses by my house. There have been multiple others at other stop signs, and we have a crosswalk that they are speeding through.”

According to Zellmar, the trucks also speed through two signs that are designated school bus stops. During an interview with KPRC 2 reported Re’Chelle Turner, our cameras caught one truck running the stop sign.

Zellmar said the disregard for the stop signs is dangerous and concerning. Community members have reached out to the developer and law enforcement, but they have not had any luck.

“We are in a new subdivision that has not been turned over to Harris County,” Zellmar said. “It’s still privately owned and neither the constable nor the sheriff’s department have been paid to control this area yet by the developer, and we have a lack of security.”

The sheriff’s office sent a patrol car to the area, but Zellmar said the trucks obeyed the signs when they saw the authorities.

Zellmar Contacted the cemetery truck company, who said they were concerned and would take care of the problem, but the issue still remains.