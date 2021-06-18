Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

Gas leak forces road closures, evacuation of several homes in Humble, officials say

Brittany Taylor
, Digital News Editor

harris county
local
Spring Fire Department
HOUSTON – A gas leak has forced road closures and the evacuation of several homes Friday in Humble, according to deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office.

Spring Fire Department and Harris County Precinct 4 constables responded to a gas leak around 1 p.m. in the 24800 block of Birmanwood Boulevard.

Deputies said Birnamwood from Cypresswood north and southbound will be closed and several homes will be evacuated as the scene is being investigated. Firefighters said Goldspring Lane and North Spring Drive are also shut down.

Residents are being asked to please avoid the area.

