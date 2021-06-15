Man shot while fighting off would-be carjackers; teen suspect shot at second scene, deputies say

Victim and suspect shot in two different carjackings, deputies say

HOUSTON – Harris County sheriff’s deputies are investigating two related carjacking scenes Tuesday. According to authorities, a man in his 50s was shot during one and a suspect was shot during another.

Investigators said the man fought off two attackers who tried to take his vehicle just before 2 a.m. at a 7-Eleven in the 13000 block of the North Freeway.

According to deputies, the victim was pumping gas when two men approached him and tried to steal his car.

“The gentleman pulled in to get gas. Two men approached him for his vehicle,” Lt. Paul Bruce with Harris County Sheriff’s Office said. “The complainant fought back and was subsequently shot by one of the suspects.”

When authorities arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound to his stomach, investigators said. The victim was taken to Ben Taub Hospital and is in stable condition.

About five miles from the first scene, at a gas station located at 11095 Ella Blvd., authorities said another victim was at the gas station when two would-be carjackers approached him. Investigators said the victim and the carjackers got into a tussle in the victim’s car. During the tussle, the victim took out a gun and shot at the carjackers, hitting one of them in the neck.

Deputies said that person, a teen, was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Investigators said multiple carjackers between the ages of 17 and 24 got away.

Authorities said they are trying to get nearby surveillance video from both scenes.