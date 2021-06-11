Suspect accused of stealing $300K Rolls Royce Cullinan arrested in Harris County

LONDON, UNITED KINDOM - MARCH 29: The Rolls-Royce Cullinan in Mayfair, London. The Cullinan is the first SUV to be launched by the Rolls-Royce marque, and is also the brand's first all-wheel drive vehicle. It is named after the Cullinan Diamond, the largest gem-quality rough diamond ever discovered. (Photo by Martyn Lucy/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – A man accused of stealing a luxury vehicle worth over a quarter-million dollars is in custody in Harris County, according to authorities.

Echezonachukwu Obianefo, 23, was arrested in connection with the theft of a Rolls Royce Cullinan, which is valued at around $300,000, authorities said.

The District Attorney’s office confirmed the theft information and said the owner of the vehicle lives in Florida.

Obianefo is being held in the Harris County Jail. His bail was set at $50,000.

VIENNA, AUSTRIA - JANUARY 10: A Rolls Royce Cullinan is displayed during the Vienna Autoshow, as part of Vienna Holiday Fair on January 10, 2019 in Vienna, Austria. The Vienna Autoshow will be held from January 10-13. (Photo by Manfred Schmid/Getty Images) (2019 Manfred Schmid)

CHICHESTER, UNITED KINDOM - JULY 4: The Rolls-Royce Cullinan seen at Goodwood Festival of Speed 2019 on July 4th in Chichester, England. The annual automotive event is hosted by Lord March at his Goodwood Estate. (Photo by Martyn Lucy/Getty Images) (Getting Images)