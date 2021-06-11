Repeat sex offender sentenced to 40 years in prison for failing to register

A repeated sex offender, Thomas Lee Alexander, was sentenced to 40 years in prison for failing to register as a sex offender

GALVESTON, Texas – A repeat sex offender has been sentenced to 40 years in prison by a Galveston County jury after he failed to register as a sex offender, according to the Galveston County Criminal District Attorney.

Thomas Lee Alexander, III was required to register with local law enforcement because of a 1995 conviction for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy in Harris County, according to the DA’s Office.

In 2017, Alexander moved from Galveston to Indiana without notifying local authorities, and in 2019, the Galveston Police Department learned that Alexander was in jail in Indiana and was extradited back to the county, according to a release. Alexander was indicted for failing to register as a sex offender with two previous felony convictions, the release stated.

Prosecutors said that Alexander had three prior convictions for failing to register, two in Harris County and one in Arizona, during the trial. Assistant Criminal District Attorney Quinten McConico told the jury that Alexander “is someone who has no interest in following the rules,” according to the release.

Due to Alexander’s guilty verdict and due to his previous convictions, his punishment range was 25 years to life in prison.

The jury sentenced him to 40 years in prison.

“Our community is safer with Mr. Alexander locked up in TDCJ, and the jury did the right thing in sending him off for 40 years,” McConico said.

He will be eligible for parole in 10 years, or less with credit for good time served.