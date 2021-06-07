Women in Real Estate to host in-person empowerment, networking brunch in Houston

Women in Real Estate is hosting its first in-person networking event on June 13 in Houston.

The empowerment brunch will feature conversations with both local and national figures that will share their real estate knowledge and expertise about their respective disciplines. The event will take place at Davis Street Restaurant at Hermann Park from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The panel will include real estate consultant Brittany Rose, commercial real estate broker Kelani Blackwell, Houston realtor Porshae’ Brown, and India Monae, a real estate investor and founder of LandOverLabels. Rose and Blackwell are also the co-founders of Women in Real Estate.

This event is for those who want to start a real estate investment journey, have an established real estate career, or someone preparing to buy their first home.

Organizers said the event focuses on the core tenants of education, empowerment, and engagement.

“After attending so many real estate events, I started noticing a common experience. The events had great information but I didn’t always leave feeling like I was developing a support system. This event is designed to build collaborative relationships and help attendees develop the network they need for success” said Rose.

During the pandemic, Blackwell and Rose said they began their online community on the audio-only social media platform, Clubhouse. They hosted live discussions about real estate that provided a safe space for women to share their experiences and professional resources.