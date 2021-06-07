Man stabs cousin during Sugar Land graduation party fight involving several relatives, officials say

SUGAR LAND, Texas – A man accused of stabbing his teenaged cousin during a Sugar Land graduation party on Sunday is now charged in the case.

A news release said Mark Gonzales faces an aggravated assault – family violence charge.

Authorities said Fort Bend County sheriff’s deputies responded to a reported stabbing and learned through their investigations that a fight broke out between family members at a large party in the 15000 block of Adelfina around 1 a.m. Gonzales had stabbed his 14-year-old cousin during the melee, authorities said.

Mark Gonzales (Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office)

Gonzales remains in custody and bond setting is pending. Gonzales is being held for an outstanding parole violation charge and two outstanding DWI warrants.

The 14-year-old boy was transported to Memorial Hermann in the Medical Center, where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.