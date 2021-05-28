Masseuse wanted for sexually assaulting 15-year-old girl during massage in Katy, deputies say

KATY – Harris County Precinct 5 Constable Ted Heap is asking for the public’s help in finding a 56-year-old masseuse accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl in Katy.

Constables said Zhujing “Sam” Li sexually assaulted the 15-year-old while she was getting a massage at a licensed spa in the 900 block of Westgreen Boulevard.

Precinct 5 investigators said Li is also wanted for a sexual assault at another massage parlor in New Orleans. Investigators said during that time he worked as a masseuse under the alias of James or Jason O. Cha.

Li is described as an Asian male, 5′5″ in height, weighing 150 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Investigators said he is believed to be in Los Angeles, Seattle, New Orleans, Louisiana, Houston or Dallas.

Crime Stoppers of Houston may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest or identification of Li. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.