Wild video: Flash from gunfire captured as robbery suspect shoots man in scuffle over wallet

HOUSTON – Wild video released by police shows the flash of gunfire as a man is shot during a robbery in west Houston.

The video shows what happened when a man approached another man with a gun in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 6000 block of Fairdale at 11:49 p.m. on May 2. Police said the man demanded the other man’s wallet, and when the victim tried to get some distance between himself and the suspect, the robber shot the man twice, hitting him in the chest and the elbow.

The victim attempted to run away from the robber, who then chased him down, forcing him to the ground and then taking his wallet. Police said the suspect fled the scene in a white four-door sedan with a damaged rear bumper. The victim was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive.

The suspect is described as a male, young in age, skinny and wearing all black.

