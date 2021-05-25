Mug shot: Houston police release photo of man accused of drunken driving in crash where 2 HPD officers were hurt

HOUSTON – Houston police have identified the man they say was involved in the southeast Houston crash on Monday that injured two HPD officers.

Norbert Achuo, 28, is now charged with intoxication assault.

Houston police said one officer was released from the hospital while the other remains in stable condition and is expected to be released in the next few days.

Achuo’s condition was not listed in the information released.

Investigators said there was a minor crash in the 7800 block of the Gulf Freeway and the two officers responded by shutting down the left two lanes. While they had those lanes blocked with their emergency lights on, a car that police said was speeding hit the back of the patrol car with the two officers inside. Investigators said the car began to spin out into the middle of the freeway, where it was hit by a second vehicle.

According to investigators, the officers were sent to Memorial Hermann Hospital and two other drivers were sent to the hospital.