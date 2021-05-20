Thieves steal food trailer from nonprofit used to provide food to the hungry

FRESNO, Texas – One nonprofit founder is seeking the public’s help to find a bright orange food trailer that was stolen in Fresno on May 7.

The trailer, which is used to help feed communities in need and teach youth to cook, was stolen from the 2900 block of FM 521 Road, where the trailer was parked and locked.

Dedric Myers is determined to help his community in Fort Bend and Harris County despite major setbacks in his mission to help the hungry.

“It’s a personal loss, but it’s a community loss because so many people depended on that,” Myers said.

For Myers, it was more than just a food trailer. It was his way of giving back, and it was personal.

“Being in a position of someone being hungry and not having any idea of where my next meal was coming from, I just made a personal promise that if I ever got out of that position, I would be able to help somebody else,” Myers said.

So in 1997, he started a nonprofit Doing Our Part.

“We serve the needy, the hungry, and the under and misrepresented,” Myers said.