Recognize him? Sugar Land police searching for serial burglar who ‘often wears a fedora’

SUGAR LAND, Texas – The Sugar Land Police Department is searching for a serial burglar who has been burglarizing businesses along Highway 59.

Police said they responded to a call about criminal trespassing on April 15 at the Center for Women’s Health on Branford Place.

A man who was cleaning the building told police he heard a scratching sound at the door. The door suddenly opened, and there was a man holding two screwdrivers who fled the scene as soon as he saw the man who was cleaning, officials said.

According to the employee, the man was a “frail-looking white or Hispanic man in his 50s or 60s.”

Surveillance video of the moment shows the man in a fedora-style hat, a light blue shirt and jeans walking down the hall. When he opens the door where the man was working, the video shows the man looking surprised, before he flees.

Using that video, detectives were able to connect the man with multiple other similar crimes that date back to December, police said.

Authorities said the man is often seen wearing that same style hat and usually enters the business while cleaning crews are working in the evening.

Sugar Land police said other related cases include the following: