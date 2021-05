HOUSTON – Thousands of customers are without power Tuesday night as severe thunderstorms roll through the Houston area.

CenterPoint Energy reports 74,390 customers have lost service as of 11:05 p.m.

For more information about how to report outages, call CenterPoint Energy at 713-207-2222 or 800-332-7143.

Customers can also sign up for alerts about power outages at centerpointenergy.com.

RADAR: Severe thunderstorms move through Houston area