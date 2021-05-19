Homeowners say serial ‘peeping Tom’ is neighbor, want him arrested

HOUSTON – Homeowners in one south Houston neighborhood say they are fed up with a serial peeper who they say also lives in their subdivision.

Residents of City Oaks, located off 288 South and West Orem Roads, said the most recent incident happened May 16 around 10 p.m.

One homeowner, who asked that we not use his name, told KPRC 2 his wife spotted the man lingering in their backyard.

“I see him standing there by our kitchen window, at this point, I’m like ‘Hey, hey!’ and I have the gun in my hand,” he said.

Surveillance video appears to show the man peering into windows, before jumping over a fence as the homeowner chases after him.

KPRC 2 is not showing the man’s face because he is not currently charged with a crime.

That couple shared their experience to the community’s Facebook page and a flood of responses poured in with people detailing their own encounters with the man -- even posting their own surveillance images.

“Multiple people started saying ‘Oh yeah, that’s the neighborhood peeping Tom.’ I’m like, ‘Neighborhood peeping Tom? What do y’all mean neighborhood peeping Tom?’ Everybody gave us his address, everybody knew exactly who this dude was,” the homeowner said.