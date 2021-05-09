Mostly Cloudy icon
World-renowned bubble tea shop opens in Missouri City

Tierra Smith
, Digital Producer

Tags: 
bubble tea
,
Gong Cha
,
Missouri City
Gong Cha opened a new location in Missouri City.
Gong Cha opened a new location in Missouri City. (KPRC)

A Taiwanese-style bubble tea franchise, Gong Cha opened a new location in Missouri City.

The store is located at 4899 Highway 6, Suite 107C, in the Tang City Plaza development.

Gong Cha, which translates to “tribute tea for the emperor”, specializes in pearl milk tea or bubble tea, smoothies and coffee. The company said fresh tea is brewed and pearl or bubbles are cooked every four hours.

In the U.S., the brand’s specialty is known as “Milk Form,” which is a slightly salted cream topping above freshly brewed tea.

Since 2006, Gong Cha has expanded to over 15 countries and more than 1,500 locations worldwide, including over 50 in the U.S. and five in the Houston area.

