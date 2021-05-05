Man accused of stealing $25K Rolex from Houston area jewelry store

HOUSTON – Houston police need the public’s help in identifying a man they say stole a $25,000 Rolex from a jewelry store.

On April 6, Houston police said a man stole a watch from a jewelry store located in the 6200 block of Westheimer Road.

Police said the man, who was caught on surveillance cameras, requested to look at several Rolex watches, one of which he tried on and never took off.

Police said the man left the store with the watch, which is valued at $25,000.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-8477, submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.