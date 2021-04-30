Boyfriend dies after jumping out girlfriend’s moving vehicle during argument, police say

HOUSTON – A man was killed after jumping out of his girlfriend’s moving vehicle Thursday morning near Pasadena, according to the Houston Police Department.

The incident was reported around 4:25 p.m. at 8700 Howard Drive.

Police said the 21-year-old woman was driving a white Chevrolet Tahoe eastbound when the 21-year-old passenger jumped out of the vehicle while it was still in motion. Police said the man struck the concrete and was pronounced dead at the scene by Houston Fire Department paramedics.

Police said the girlfriend stayed at the scene and was questioned. Police said her blood was drawn and she was released.

Police said the couple was dating and at that time they were having an argument, which led up to the incident.

No charges have been filed. The incident is under investigation.