Several students injured after Texas City ISD buses involved in crash

TEXAS CITY, Texas – At least four Levi Fry Intermediate School students and an adult were injured after two Texas City Independent School District buses were involved in a crash Monday afternoon, according to the district.

The accident was reported around 4 p.m. after one bus rear-ended another at a stop sign. Officials said the buses involved were Bus 135 and Bus 114.

According to the district, the four students and the adult were taken to a hospital for medical evaluation and the others injured were released to parents. Officials said the students who did not report injuries were placed on another bus and taken home.

The district said all have been released from the hospital.

It is unknown if the driver will be cited.