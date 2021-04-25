Off-duty officer, worker injured in hit-and-run on Katy Freeway near Highway 6, authorities say

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after an off-duty Patton Village police officer and worker were injured in a hit-and-run on Katy Freeway near Highway 6 Sunday, authorities said.

Investigators said around 3:40 a.m. a TxDOT crew was making repairs and trying to clear an accident when they got side-swiped by a vehicle that left the scene.

The officer and foreman from that side-swiped vehicle got out and were inspecting the damage when they were both struck by a hit-and-run vehicle, authorities said. Investigators said they were both transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Police said while a Houston Fire Department engine was blocking traffic, a pickup truck slammed into it, causing damage.

“It’s pretty significant,” Steve Dunbar, a District Chief with the Houston Fire Department, said. “I don’t believe it’s going to be totaled. We’re here right now as an assistance.”

The pickup driver was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition. The driver will likely be processed for DUI.

Authorities are encouraging drivers to avoid the area.