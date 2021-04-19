LIVE: Activists call for justice in death of man killed by deputy last week

HOUSTON – A group of activists will speak in Houston on Monday to call for justice in the death of a man killed by a Harris County deputy last week.

Investigators said Marcelo Garcia was shot and killed after charging at a deputy with a knife.

Garcia’s family said Garcia suffered from mental illness and that he was unarmed when he was shot.

FIEL held a news conference Monday where leaders of the organization, the Garcia family attorney and his family members asked for justice and answers in Garcia’s killing.

Garcia’s sister said the family is asking for the bodycam footage in order to get an accurate picture of what happened at the time of his death. The family is also asking for Garcia’s body, so he can be put to rest.

The family is also asking for a meeting with Sheriff Ed Gonzalez in order for them to get the opportunity to ask questions and demand more information as to why her brother was killed.