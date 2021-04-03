Search resumes for boater who went missing in Trinity Bay

A search will resume Saturday for a boater who went missing Friday afternoon in Trinity Bay.

At approximately 3:30 p.m. Friday, the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call in reference to a missing boater in Trinity Bay near Oak Island. The caller advised that the missing person was a commercial fisherman

Several agencies including the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and the U.S. Coast Guard assisted in the search for the commercial fisherman, identified as Tony Nguyen, 40.

During the search, authorities found Nguyen’s boat near the Vingt-et-un Islands in Trinity Bay. The boat was unoccupied, still in gear, and driving in circles, said Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne. Nguyen’s wallet and cellphone were located in the boat.

Crabbing equipment was found on board. GPS data on the boat indicated crab lines were laid down near Smith Point, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Search efforts were suspended Friday night and will resume Saturday.

Anyone with information on Nguyen’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston command center at (281) 464-4851.