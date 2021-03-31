What you need to know about the newest part of the massive master-planned community in Cypress

CYPRESS, Texas – The newest addition to a master-planned community is officially underway in the Cypress area, according to the Bridgeland Development Company’s website.

According to the website, Prairieland Village is the newest phase of development and is the third of four villages that have been planned for the Bridgeland community.

Prairieland Village will feature a “diverse mix of housing products and prices and will add approximately 7,000 homesites to Bridgeland’s growing community,” according to the website.

The new addition to the community will also provide a “walkable, interconnected community that encourages a healthy and active lifestyle” with features like hiking and biking trails, an activity complex and lakes designed for recreational activity.

Bridgeland already includes the Lakeland Activity Center, which is a 6,000 square-foot resort-style place that offers “recreation and socializing for every member of the family.”

“Located on six acres, the center boasts two 30-foot water slides, a junior Olympic-size pool, play pool, spraypark, fitness center, tennis court, picnic tables and playground in a park setting,” according to the website.

The community also has Parkland Village, which has a 25-acre park that features a “lazy river, leisure pool with beach entry, rope swing, lap pool, playground, sprayground, tennis courts, open play field, basketball court, dog park, kayak launch, and hike and bike trails.”

For more information about the community, visit the Bridgeland website.