Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner speaks during a Dec. 30, 2020, news conference about his plans to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

HOUSTON – Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner will hold a news conference at the University of Houston Monday to announce a competition between Houston-area universities to see which school can register the most students and alumni to receive doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Monday is the first day all adults in Texas are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The initiative will be known as the Take Your Best Shot college challenge.

