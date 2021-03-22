Houston website claims to show local businesses that practice COVID-19 safety protocols, businesses that don’t

HOUSTON – A Houston website shares information about local businesses it says practice COVID-19 safety protocols and those that don’t.

The website, Space City Safe, inspired by a Houston blogger, is designed to show businesses’ capacity, if customers wear masks, if employees wear masks and whether social distancing is being practiced.

Space City Safe was created after Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order to lift the statewide mask mandate and to reopen Texas businesses and facilities at 100%, which went into effect on March 10. However, some businesses are still following the CDC recommendations to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, despite the governor’s order.

The website gets its information from crowdsourcing, and business owners and customers are also welcome to leave comments about their experiences at those local businesses, according to its website. Businesses that are not on the website can also be added.