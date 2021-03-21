HCSO: Driver killed in single-vehicle crash

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A driver died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 11:25 a.m., a vehicle was driving southbound in the 6500 block of Uvalde Road. For an unknown reason, the vehicle drove off the roadway and into a ditch, striking a concrete culvert.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt and sustained “massive” injuries, deputies said.

The driver was transported to an area hospital where they were pronounced dead at 12:50 p.m.

No other information on the accident was released.