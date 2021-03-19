Woman dead, husband in critical condition after couple was shot by their son, police say

CONROE, Texas – A woman is dead, her husband in the hospital after Conroe police said they were shot by their one of their sons.

The incident happened just after 7 p.m. Thursday at a home near Crest Hill and Barbara Lane.

Gabriel Garcia Cardona, 28, was booked into the Montgomery County Jail and charged with one count of murder and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, authorities said.

Conroe police said they received a call about a disturbance at the location. When they arrived, police said found a man and woman had both suffered gunshot wounds inside the home.

Cardona’s brother was at the home and told police that the shooter was his older brother, according to authorities.

Police said the 55-year-old woman died at the hospital and her 53-year-old husband is in critical condition.

Neighbors said they are praying for his recovery.

“I was shocked because stuff like this doesn’t happen out here,” said Gary Chatman. “This is unheard of. It’s a retirement area. It’s quiet and we have no violence (and) no crime out here.”

Ad

Conroe police released a statement that said in part, “the circumstances surrounding the incident are still being investigated and no further information will be released at this time. Our condolences go out to the family of the victims.”

Police said Cardona originally fled the scene, but after five hours of searching, they ultimately found him hiding in the woods nearby.

At this point, authorities say they do not have a motive for the shooting.