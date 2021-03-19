Man shot to death after hit-and-run crash in southeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON – A man was shot and killed after a hit-and-run crash in southeast Houston Thursday afternoon.

Police say the incident started as a hit-and-run crash in the 800 block of Telephone Road around 3:50 p.m.

The victim chased down the driver who hit his vehicle and demanded money for his damages, police said.

Police said the driver told the victim that his friends would bring him some money to pay for the damages, but when the drivers friends arrived, they shot and robbed the victim.

Police said the victim stumbled into a nearby Jack in the Box, and was transported to the hospital where he later died.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.