Man faces aggravated assault charge after shooting person multiple times in southwest Houston, police say

Man charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with shooting in southwest Houston.

HOUSTON – A man has been charged in connection with a shooting in southwest Houston.

Joshua Donall Francis, 30, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and felon in possession of a weapon.

On Feb. 25, police responded to reports of a shooting at 12338 Kitty Brook Drive around 1 a.m.

Officers said Francis was arguing with a man over a woman. Police said that during the argument, Francis pulled out a gun and the man multiple times.

The victim was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information on Francis’ whereabouts is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.