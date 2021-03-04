Crime rate in Sugar Land sees record-breaking low, annual police report says

SUGAR LAND. Texas – While some surrounding areas in Houston saw a spike in crime rates during the COVID-19 pandemic, an annual police report from Sugar Land Police Department reported the crime rate for 2020 was the lowest on record.

The annual police report, released on Thursday, reported the city’s crime rate decreased 26% from 2019 to 2020.

Sugar Land’s violent crime rate also decreased 4% from 2019 to 2020. Violent crime includes homicides, sexual assaults, robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, theft and auto theft.

“Despite the hardships and major changes of this year, the Sugar Land Police Department has maintained excellent service to our residents,” said police chief Eric Robins. “COVID changed a lot about how we operate. While we saw a decrease in things like traffic stops and calls for service, SLPD increased visibility at spaces like grocery stores and parks. I am proud of the work that our department has put into making Sugar Land one of the safest cities to live in.”

Although the reports show that assaults are down 4% from 2019, aggravated assaults are up 29% and family violence is up 12%.

Traffic stops in the area decreased 35% from 31,935 to 20,826.

With COVID-19 impacting the world, mental health calls in Sugar Land increased from 922 in 2019 to 1,126 in 2020. The report stated a majority of the increase occurred in July during the peak of the pandemic.

Sugar Land PD says it’s partnering with local hospitals and mental health authorities to provide resources for residents.

Sugar Land, which has a population between 100,00-150,000, ranked as the fourth safest city in Texas, according to the statistics published by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS).