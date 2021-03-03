Gov. Abbott names new chairman of Public Utility Commission of Texas after deadly winter storm

HOUSTON – Gov. Greg Abbott announced Wednesday the new chairman of the Public Utility Commission of Texas after the former chairman resigned following the deadly winter storm in February.

Austin native Arthur D’Andrea has been named as the new chair of PUC -- the agency that regulates the state’s electric, telecommunication, and water and sewer utilities -- for a term.

He will be taking over the position of the former chairwoman of PUC, DeAnn Walker, who resigned on Monday after coming under public criticism in the aftermath of Texas’ power crisis that left millions of people in the dark for days and claimed the lives of dozens.

D’Andrea has served as a commissioner for PUC since November 2017. He was an assistant general counsel for Abbott’s office and served as an assistant solicitor general for the Office of the Attorney General of Texas.

He is also a member of the State Bar of Texas. D’Andrea received a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from The University of Texas at Austin and a Juris Doctor degree from The University of Texas School of Law, according to a release.