HCSO: 3 suspects sought after 1 person injured during robbery at Houston clinic

One person was injured during a robbery at a Houston clinic Friday afternoon, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 2:30 p.m., three men described as Black males robbed a clinic located in the 13600 block of Veterans Memorial Drive in north Houston, deputies said.

As the suspects fled, they exchanged gunfire with a clinic employee. The employee was injured in the incident but is in stable condition, said Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The suspects left the scene in a light-colored car, said Gonzalez.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

