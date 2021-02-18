Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in north Houston, police say

Investigators at scene of an officer-involved shooting in north Houston on Feb. 17, 2021.

HOUSTON – A robbery suspect was killed in an officer-involved shooting in north Houston Wednesday evening, according to the Houston Police Department. The shooting was reported at 8:52 p.m. in the 7400 block of Airline Drive.

Police said a two-man Houston police unit witnessed what appeared to be a robbery of a taco stand.

According to HPD, the officers made contact with the suspect and at some point, one officer fired their weapon, striking the suspect. Investigators said a weapon was recovered from the scene.

The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital, but was later pronounced dead, police said.

HPD said no officers were injured in the shooting.