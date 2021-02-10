60ºF

Target to offer Houston-area employees these incentives for receiving COVID-19 vaccine

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Contributor

FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020 file photo, people walk through the parking lot at a Target store in Oklahoma City. Target has reported that its sales as measured by a key metric registered their strongest performance to date for the companys fiscal second quarter. It's the latest evidence that big-box stores are becoming consumers' prime shopping destinations during the pandemic. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)
HOUSTON – Target is joining several Houston-area companies in compensating employees who receive the coronavirus vaccine.

In a news release Wednesday, Target said it will pay employees up to four hours of work when they receive both doses of the vaccine, as part of encouraging them to get vaccinated whenever it’s their time.

In addition to pay, employees can take advantage of free Lyft rides to their vaccine site of their choice, such as a pharmacy, clinic, health care provider or a state/city-run super site.

Target said in a news release it will continue to work with CVS to offer vaccines to team members within stores and distribution centers in the future. The company is also working with its benefits team to make sure all vaccine costs to employees are covered, no matter where they get it.

The news comes after Target announced it extended coronavirus benefits, such as a pay increase to $15 an hour, bonuses, and free virtual health care visits.

