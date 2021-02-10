Photos released of vehicle used in deadly shooting in north Harris County

Homicide investigators released photos of a vehicle that was used in a deadly shooting in north Harris County.

HOUSTON – Homicide investigators released photos of a vehicle that was used in a deadly shooting in north Harris County.

The shooting was reported on Jan. 13 at 7:30 p.m. in the 21000 block of Falvel Lake Drive.

Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office deputies responded to the scene and found a 33-year-old David Rowan shot inside a vehicle, investigators said. Rowan and another person had just pulled into the driveway of a residence when a black sedan pulled up, deputies said they learned later.

Rowan was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The motive for the shooting is unknown.

The suspect exited the sedan and shot into the victim’s vehicle several times, striking Rowan, deputies said.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the vehicle involved is asked to call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-8477.