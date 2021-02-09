Woman charged in motorcycle crash that killed HCSO Sgt. Bruce Watson

Floribeth Sandoval-Benjume was arrested on the charge of manslaughter.

HOUSTON – A woman has been charged in connection with a motorcycle crash that killed Harris County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Bruce Watson, according to the Pearland Police Department.

On Tuesday, Floribeth Sandoval-Benjume was arrested and charged with manslaughter.

Watson, a 20-year department veteran, had just finished an off-duty job leading a funeral procession and was on his way home on his motorcycle when he got involved in a crash with an SUV on Jan. 2. The driver of the SUV, Sandoval-Benjume, stopped after the crash and showed no signs of drugs or intoxication, police said.

Watson later died from his injuries at Memorial Hermann Hospital.

Sgt. Bruce Watson, a 20-year department veteran, was killed in a crash after finishing an off-duty job leading a funeral procession, according to the HCSO. (Harris County Sheriff's Office/KSAT)

Investigators previously stated that the crash appeared to be an accident, but after a weekslong investigation, the Brazoria County District Attorney’s Office reviewed the case and accepted the charge of manslaughter against Sandoval-Benjume.

Watson, 51, was assigned to the Patrol Support Services Bureau, working the night shift at the Emergency Dispatch Center. He joined the Sheriff’s Office in March 2000 and previously served as a Detention Sergeant in the Harris County Jail, a patrol field training officer, and an instructor at the training academy. He was also a U.S. Army veteran.

Watson is survived by his wife, a Houston Police Department officer, and his three adult children, two daughters and a son. His funeral was held at Grace Community Church in southeast Houston on Jan. 12.