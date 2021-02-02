Ask 2: How many lanes of traffic may a group of bicyclists use?

At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.
Question: How many lanes of traffic may a group of bicyclists use?
Answer: Bicycles are equivalent to vehicles in the state of Texas; however, should keep as far to the right side of the road as possible, according to attorney Brian White.
According to the Texas Department of Transportation, there a few exceptions to the “far right” requirement.
Under the following conditions, bicyclists are allowed to take the lane, according to TXDOT:
- The person is passing another vehicle moving in the same direction
- The person is preparing to turn left at an intersection or onto a private road or driveway
- When there are unsafe conditions on the roadway, including fixed or moving objects, parked or moving vehicles, pedestrians, animals or surface hazards that prevents the person from safely riding next to the curb or edge of the roadway
- The lane is of substandard width (less than 14 feet wide and not having a designated bicycle lane adjacent to that lane) making if unsafe for a bicycle and a motor vehicle to safely travel side by side
Do you have a burning H-Town-related question? Send it our way, and we will try to hunt down an answer.
_