$500K bond revoked for man accused of shooting Harris County deputy

HOUSTON – The man arrested in connection with shooting a Harris County deputy appeared in court Thursday, where a judge revoked the bond that had initially been set for him.

Moises Martinez, 38, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault of a public servant and was previously given a bond of $500,000.

The shooting where a deputy was injured occurred on Tuesday near Forestburg and Veterans Memorial. Investigators said 37-year-old Moises Martinez fired shots at two deputies who had responded to reports of a suspicious person.

Martinez shot at Deputy Brandon Barragan nine times, He was hit in the back, face and hand. He is expected to make a full recovery. Investigators said Martinez fled but was arrested after an hours-long manhunt. Court records showed he was out on bond at the time of the shooting.

“Sadly it’s par for the course for what we’re seeing, in what I’m calling the ‘bond pandemic,’” said Houston Crime Stoppers victim’s advocate Andy Kahan. “This is just a daily occurrence.”

Officials said Martinez has a long criminal history and had two open warrants at the time of the shooting. His rap sheet includes violent crimes such as accusations of robbing his mother and two counts of criminal mischief last October. All of the charges are felonies. He also has convictions for assault, burglary, theft and firearm possession.

A new charge of felon in possession of a weapon was filed Thursday in which witnesses claim Martinez pointed a gun at his brother-in-law on Monday.

Prosecutors initially said he denied any involvement in the shooting, until they showed him a surveillance picture.