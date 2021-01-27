Police seek answers after man shot while driving pulls into gas station for help, dies at hospital

Federico Cisneros was killed in a shooting on Christmas Eve 2020 in north Harris County.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in learning more information surrounding the death of a man in north Harris County. The incident happened on Christmas Eve around 10 a.m. near Gosling Road and State Highway 99.

Officials said Federico Cisneros was driving his white SUV when someone opened fire and hit him. Cisneros pulled into a gas station on Root Road off of Gosling to ask for help. He was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital, where he later died, police said.

Now, his family and investigators are searching for the person responsible for Cisneros’ death.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the shooter’s identifications and/or arrest. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477), submit a tip online at Crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers app.

Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.