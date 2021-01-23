Mayor Turner to provide update on city’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts

Mayor Turner will hold a media briefing at the Houston Health Department’s COVID-19 vaccination site at Bayou Event City Center Saturday afternoon.

During the Saturday clinic, the Houston Health Department will vaccinate approximately 900 people turned away from the vaccination clinic held at Minute Maid Park last weekend. A “glitch” forced health officials to turn them away even though they had secured appointments.

This upcoming Monday, the department will open a new drive-thru vaccination site at Delmar Stadium. United Memorial Medical Center will operate the clinic., which is fully-booked.

The department plans to announce new appointment opportunities weekly, based on supply.

People can learn about new appointment opportunities through email, text message, voice call, or mobile app push notification by registering for the HoustonRecovers subscription of AlertHouston at AlertHouston.org.

Appointments are based on vaccine availability and may be adjusted based on the department’s supply.

As of January 21, the department administered a total of 29,751 doses of vaccine at locations including Minute Maid Park, Bayou City Event Center, its Northside, La Nueva Casa de Amigos, Sharpstown and Sunnyside health centers, the JW Peavy Senior Center, and its Acres Homes, Hiram Clarke and Magnolia multi-service centers.

