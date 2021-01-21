South Asian Houston community reacts to Vice President Kamala Harris Inauguration

HOUSTON – A memorable day for many in the South Asian Houston community after Kamala Harris, the first Black woman of Jamaican and Indian descent, was sworn in as Vice President of the United States.

“Indian lady we are proud of her!” Mohammed Nadiadwala cheered outside the Keemat Grocers along Hillcroft.

In the Mahatma Ghandi District on the southwest side of Houston, some Houstonians celebrated the inauguration of VP Kamala Harris.

“I was very proud of her. Now she will do all good this for this country,” Nadiadwala said.

“A lot of people looking for her in the Jamaican community and the Indian community, I wish her all the best,” added Houstonian, Mary Shawn.

Business owner, Huma Moghul, watched her TV closely Wednesday morning.

She’s excited about the diversity coming into the White House, but also looks forward to many changes.

“We’ve seen a lot of great presidents, President Trump was amazing, as well, but this is the first time seeing a madame vice president of America so it’s a very, very happy moment for me,” said Moghul.

“There’s so many people out here that are immigrants I definitely want them to make a change for that,” Moghul said.

Other community leaders are hoping President Biden and Vice President Harris can bring the country together.

“In Judaism, we have a value about loving thy neighbor as thy self and representing the concept of diversity and respect for each other. That’s who he is in values and it speaks well for our future,” said Joel Dinkin, CEO of the Evelyn Rubenstein Jewish Community Center of Houston.

Some Houstonians also told KPRC 2 they are looking to this administration to end the pandemic so businesses can fully reopen and get back to some sort of normal.