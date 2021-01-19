TABC suspends liquor permits for 3 popular Houston clubs due to COVID-19 violations

HOUSTON – The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission announced Tuesday that it has suspended the liquor permits of three popular Houston clubs following COVID-19 violations.
TABC said its inspectors found the clubs to be in violations of state requirements to prevent the spread of the coronavirus over the weekend.
Emergency suspension orders were issued to the following businesses:
- Houston Grooves LLC (Grooves)
- 2300 Pierce Street, Houston
- 30-day suspension
- Violation date: Jan. 16
- 2301 Entertainment LLC (Cle’)
- 2301 Main Street, Houston
- 60-day suspension issued Jan. 19
- Previous suspension issued Sept. 8, 2020 (30 days)
- Violation date: Jan. 16-17
- Spire Reception Hall LLC (Spire)
- 1720 Main Street, Houston
- 90-day suspension issued Jan. 19
- Previous suspensions issued July 1, 2020 (30 days) and Oct. 20, 2020 (60 days)
- Violation date: Jan. 17
According to a release, the three businesses are accused of violating Gov. Greg Abbott’s Executive Order GA-32, which requires businesses that sell alcohol for on-premise consumption to comply with capacity limits as well as social-distancing and facial-covering requirements.
The businesses are entitled to a hearing before the state administrative judge, but that the emergency orders remains effective pending the end of the suspension or a judge’s ruling.
