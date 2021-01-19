Galveston County opens more coronavirus vaccine appointment slots

GALVESTON, Texas – Galveston County health officials Tuesday opened more coronavirus vaccine appointment slots.

Officials said people who are eligible to receive the vaccine under the current phases can make an appointment online or by phone at 409-227-8934.

By 2:45 p.m., officials said all online appointments had been booked, but some appointments remained via the phone line.

This is the second time Galveston County has opened registration for vaccine appointments. In early January, slots filled up shortly after they were opened.

This story will be updated.