Rooftop Cinema Club’s new Houston location will unveil city’s largest drive-in movie screen

HOUSTON – Need a family night out and a semblance of normalcy in a period of social distancing? Enjoy a blast from the past well-suited for present circumstances -- the old-fashioned drive-in theater -- at Rooftop Cinema Club’s newest Houston location.

The new drive-in movie theater officially dubbed the The Drive-In off Navigation is located at 2300 Runnels St. in Houston’s East Downtown Management District, commonly referred to as EaDo.

Following a soft opening last month, the venue will hold its grand opening on Thursday, Jan. 21. During the event, the venue will unveil the largest drive-in screen in the city at 64 feet, according to a press release.

The Drive-In off Navigation will open with Jurassic Park at 7:30 pm, followed by Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy at 10:30 pm. Tickets are available online.

After the soft opening in December, organizers made the decision to replace the original 40-foot screen with a 64-foot screen to ensure guests “would have an unparalleled outdoor cinema experience,” according to a release.

The larger screen also allowed the venue to up its capacity to 200 cars, spaced at 10 feet apart.

The Drive-In off Navigation replaces Space City Shows, a pop-up drive-in movie experience opened in September. Space city Shows was Houston’s first Black-owned drive-in theater.

“We’ve been so grateful to the community for supporting our pop-up drive-in theater, and I’m grateful to leave what we started in very good hands,” said Space City Shows founder Khairi Sharif. “Rooftop Cinema Club shares a similar passion and purpose for outdoor cinema coupled with a unique experience, and as I work on my next venture, I’m excited to see where they take it.”

Tickets

Tickets for The Drive-In off Navigation will range from $22–36 per vehicle, depending on vehicle occupancy and screening day. Children three and under will not count as vehicle occupants.

Weekday (Wednesday and Thursday)

The Movie Buddy $22 – reserves one vehicle for up to two guests

The Movie Squad $27 – reserves one vehicle for three or more guests

Weekend (Friday–Sunday)

The Movie Buddy $26 – reserves one vehicle for up to two guests

The Movie Squad $36 – reserves one vehicle for three or more guests

The Drive-In at Navigation operates Wednesday through Sunday each week. Two movies will be screened each night. Gates open an hour before the first screening and 30 minutes before the second. Parking spots are first-come-first-serve, and guests will be escorted by ushers once they arrive.

Movies are projected onto a 64-foot screen while audio is broadcast over an FM radio signal.

A concession stand on-site offers the usual array of cinema snacks, namely popcorn, candy and soda while Houston food trucks will boast additional offerings. Restrooms are available on site.

For the safety of organizers and guests, moviegoers must practice social distancing and don face masks at all times when outside their vehicles. Lawn chairs, picnic blankets, and any other external seating is not permitted.

Community Screenings at the EaDo drive-in location will take place periodically each month. Tickets will cost only $5 per vehicle for up to two occupants and $10 per vehicle for three or more occupants, making a night out at The Drive-In accessible to more Houstonians. Ticket proceeds will benefit The Beacon, a non-profit organization that serves the Houston homeless community

January movie schedule

January 21: Jurassic Park; Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

January 22: Up; Friday

January 23: The Little Mermaid; Dazed and Confused; Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

January 24: Sonic the Hedgehog; Love Jones

January 27: Back to the Future; BlacKkKlansman (Community Screening)

January 28: Grease; Fight Club

January 29: Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle; The Wood

January 30: Finding Nemo; The Breakfast Club

January 31: Coco; Pulp Fiction

For additional information, visit rooftopcinemaclub.com.

MORE:

Searching for more things to do in and around Houston? Visit our Things To Do page.