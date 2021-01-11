Carjacking suspect shot by officer after firing weapon at police in SE Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after they said a robbery suspect was shot by an HPD officer in southeast Houston Monday.

Officers said the shooting happened in the 7600 block of Airport Boulevard.

According to HPD Executive Assistant Chief Troy Finner, an officer saw a vehicle traveling nearly 100 mph on Telephone Road around 12:45 a.m. Officers said the vehicle then went eastbound on Airport Boulevard and dispatchers warned officers that a black Mercedes Benz was taken at a gas station on Beltway 8 near Telephone Road.

Executive Asst Chief @TroyFinner Media Briefing on Officer Involved Shooting https://t.co/UQ2IFpzXbA — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 11, 2021

Police said when one of two patrol officers saw the vehicle and tried to approach the suspect, the suspect, who is in his 20s, got out of the vehicle and tried firing at officers. Finner said one of the officers began firing back at the suspect, striking him once. Officers said they administered first aid on the suspect before he was taken to Ben Taub Hospital in serious condition.

“We pray that he’s going to make it,” Finner said. “...These officers are out here serving and doing a great job.”

The female officer that shot the suspect was not injured during the incident, investigators said. According to Finner, both officers have been serving in the department for three years.

Investigators said a man, his wife, and child were victims of the carjacking. The man was in the store while his child and wife were forced out of the vehicle by two suspects, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.