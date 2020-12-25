HPD: 1 person in custody, another on the run following fatal crash on North Loop at Ella Blvd.

HOUSTON, – Houston police detained one person and are searching for another following a fatal crash on North Loop at Ella Blvd.

The collision occurred at approximately 2 a.m. Friday. A driver in a black SUV traveling on the N Loop W feeder road ran a red light and broadsided a Honda Civic driving southbound on Ella Boulevard, according to Houston police.

The driver in the broadsided vehicle, an adult male, died in the wreck.

An officer in the area witnessed the accident and detained the driver in the striking vehicle, a middle aged woman. While the officer was preoccupied working to get first aid to the man in the Honda Civic, a female passenger who had been in the Black SUV fled the scene on foot.

Houston Police Department’s Vehicular Crimes Division is on scene conducting an investigation.