Need a laugh? Vote for the funniest submissions from TxDOT’s highway road sign contest

A handful of Texans have proven they’ve got a knack for funny and informative jokes and now they might just make the big time. Their funny, road safety-inspired quips could make it onto road signs across the state.

Last month, the Texas Department of Transportation offered witty Texans with an affinity for driving jokes the chance to see their wisecracks in big bright lights after putting out a call for new digital highway sign safety messages.

The competition, which began on Nov. 24 and ran through Dec. 8, asked Texans to submit their “best and most creative safe-driving message that is related to impaired driving (drunk or drugged driving,) distracted driving (texting while driving,) not wearing seatbelts and/or speeding.”

“The message must bring awareness to the dangers of common driver mistakes such as distracted driving, impaired driving, not using seat belts, speeding, etc,” TxDOT said in a release.

The department has since whittled down the entries to 10 finalists, three of which will go on to win the contest, pending public consideration.

Now, ladies and gentlemen of the Lone Star State, without further ado, here are the contenders vying for your vote:

CHECK YOURSELF BEFORE YOU WRECK YOURSELF

TO THE LEFT TO THE LEFT PASS OTHER CARS / IN A LANE TO THE LEFT

SOME LINES ARE NOT MEANT TO BE CROSSED / STAY IN YOUR LANE.

PUT 2020 IN THE REARVIEW MIRROR. DRIVE SAFELY.

HE SEES YOU WHEN YOU’RE BUCKLED / HE KNOWS WHEN YOU DRIVE BAKED.

HO HO HOPE YOUR SEATBELT IS FASTENED / HO HO HOPE YOUR PHONE IS PUT AWAY.

HEY FROSTY THE SNOWMAN USE RIGHT LANE / PASS FROSTY THE SLOWMAN USE LEFT LANE

TEXANS LOVE A BIG OL BELT BUCKLE / SEAT BELTS SAVE LIVES BUCKLE UP

WEAR A SEATBELT YA FILTHY ANIMAL

SLOW DOWN YOURE ALREADY IN TEXAS

So, what do you think? Are any of these entries funny and informative enough to earn your vote?

You can cast your vote on TxDOT’s social media pages. “Like” or “share” your favorite sign ideas on Twitter or Facebook. A “like” or “share” equals one point. The three messages with the most points will get displayed on highways across the state. Voting ends at 11:59 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21.

RELATED: You have to see these hilarious highway signs spotted in Texas

----

Which entry did you like the best? Share your favorite road sign idea in the comments below.